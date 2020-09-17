Due to the global pandemic and ensuring the safety of students, faculty, staff, community and audiences, St. Olaf College will not offer an in-person Christmas Festival this year.
"We simply cannot host an event that large, that involves so many people visiting campus, in a way that adheres to our commitment to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of our students," St. Olaf College stated in an online Christmas Festival update.
Since music at St. Olaf College is considered one of the premier annual events in Northfield, organizers are reportedly working on ways to still share the music of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival.
In early December, organizers will make available an extended offering (from the Sounds from St. Olaf held weekly throughout April and May) as a part of this digital concert series that will feature music captured from recent Christmas Festival presentations, and with additional material from festivals not seen in many years.
Additionally, officials stated they will distribute, in cooperation with Twin Cities Public Television, a new one-hour long television program featuring material from the 2019 Christmas Festival on PBS+ television stations nationwide as well as collaborating with Minnesota Public Radio to offer a one-hour radio program featuring archival recordings, interviews and other features. This program will be heard on public radio stations nationwide. St. Olaf College’s music radio program "Sing For Joy" will offer a 30-minute radio version of the 2019 Christmas Festival that will be distributed to its affiliate stations.
St. Olaf will provide updates to students, alumni and the public as plans are created and finalized.