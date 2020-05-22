Residents can get rid of old documents and clutter in an environmentally friendly way during the free Shred It Right event from 9 a.m. to noon June 6 at the Maintenance Facility, 1710 Riverview Drive.
A press release states the event will maintain physical distancing practices with a no contact drop-off. Residents should bring old bank documents, contracts or any other paper that needs shredding in paper bags or boxes that can be removed from the car by event staff. Residents dropping off paper will stay in their vehicles.
Shredded paper is not recyclable in curbside pickup, but residents can bring paper to be shredded to this event where it will be recycled.
The release states the event is for residents only. Documents from businesses will not be accepted.
This event is part of the city of Northfield’s strategic goal to reduce climate change impact and to make the community more resilient and sustainable.