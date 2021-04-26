An Estate Book Sale will take place from noon to 5 p.m. May 7, 9 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 at 502 First St. W, Northfield.
"A lifetime book collector has left hundreds of books that will be sold from his home and range in topic," a press release states. "The collection includes classics and other novels, large format photo books, antique books, art, history, and building guides. There is also a large number of mathematics, engineering, astronomy, physics books and an extensive collection of books on theology and world religions. A small number of Kurt Vonnegut books, radio books, classical LP's and cd's round out this huge collection. Most books will cost $1."
Those planning to attend are advised to wear a mask and bring bags for purchases. Only cash or checks will be accepted.