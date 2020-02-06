Rice County Habitat for Humanity is proud to partner with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to build stronger communities. A press release states that between Wednesday and Feb. 23, store guests who visit Family Fare in Northfield will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane, with 100% of dollars raised granted to Rice County Habitat for Humanity.
“We are grateful that Spartan Nash continues to partner with Habitat for Humanity. Our community is generous and we look forward to sharing the mission of Habitat through this effort,” said Dayna Norvold, executive director with Rice County Habitat for Humanity, in the release.
"Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope," the release added.
SpartanNash — which owns the Family Fare store in Northfield — underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign, so that donations will have a significant impact in the local community where they were raised. In 2019, more than $1 million was granted through the SpartanNash Foundation’s company-wide scan campaigns, benefiting local Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, patriotic and food pantry partners.