Workforce Development, Inc. is once again going to identify the Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota. “Many great employers in our area have used this as a tool to attract and retain valuable talent for their organization. WDI and the Workforce Development Boards of Southeast Minnesota and Winona want to recognize and promote our best employers and provide them valuable data to highlight their strengths as well as to show areas that they can continue to improve,” said Jinny Rietmann, Executive Director, Workforce Development, Inc.
Each local organization participating in the Best Places to Work survey will be asked to complete a 40 question online survey. Personnel Dynamics Consulting Group, of Florida will collect the information, analyze the data, and provide the results. Every organization participating in the survey will receive a confidential report detailing the results of the survey and identifying what employers are offering in the areas of benefits, training and development, paid time off, performance management programs, growth, advancement and many more. The survey reports on information all business leaders should know. The report is free for every company that participates in the survey.
The Best Places to Work is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development, Inc. will survey companies within Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Olmsted, Houston, Dodge, Fillmore, Wabasha and Winona Counties to identify the Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota. This is the twelfth year in a row that Workforce Development, Inc. has sponsored this program for Southeast Minnesota.
Those wishing to participate may contact Mike Postma, Workforce Development Inc. at 507.333.2081 or via email at mpostma@wdimn.org for more information.