The Northfield Area Retired Educators group has an event Nov. 12 at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
A press release states the event begins at 10 a.m. in Room 103. Foreign exchange students from Northfield High School are expected to speak.
The students are planned to speak about the differences and similarities between Northfield and their home communities.
"Their countries may have some cultural differences and similarities that they may share with us," the release states. "We hope to hear their first impressions of Northfield and the United States. There will be time to ask them some questions as well."
Retired educators are invited to attend. Refreshments will be available.