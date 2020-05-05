Maple Street between Sibley Drive and Meadow View Drive will be closed Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7, 2020 due to work related to the Sibley Elementary School Addition and Renovations Project.
A detour will utilize Sibley Drive and Meadow View Drive detouring traffic around the work area.
The City of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.