Weather Alert

...SNOW TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS MORNING BUT BLOWING SNOW WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING... .A band of moderate to heavy snow, with rates of over an inch per hour, developed from Cambridge to Redwood Falls overnight and moved east. This band produced totals from 2 to 6 inches from Redwood Falls northeast through Litchfield and Hutchinson to Princeton. Total snow accumulations east of that area will mainly range from 2 to 4 inches across southern and eastern Minnesota, with 3 to 6 inches across western Wisconsin. In addition to the snow, strong northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected today and this evening. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility for several hours after the snow has ended. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along and near and east of a line from Redwood Falls to Mora through this evening. The advisory is for the combination of accumulating snow and blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow, ending this morning in most locations, but continuing into early afternoon in west central Wisconsin. Total accumulations mainly from 2 to 4 inches, but locally higher amounts in excess of 5 inches from Redwood Falls to Mora and across west central Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon and early evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and east central Minnesota as well as west central Wisconsin. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&