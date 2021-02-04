Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Northfield City Council members invite community members to submit nominations in three different categories:
Mayor for a Day Essay Contest — a press release states this is a way to engage local fourth and fifth grade students in civic engagement through a written essay contest. This year’s essay question focuses on leadership traits.
Ethical Leadership Award — awarded to a junior or senior student enrolled in a Northfield area school who exhibits high standards and demonstrates a consistent approach to excellence as a student.
Board and Commission Member Excellence Award — recognizes a current, individual member or group of members for accomplishments of "outstanding worth" in advancing and improving public service in the city of Northfield.
Feb. 19 is the deadline for all three contests. Winners will be announced as part of the annual State of the City Address, a prerecorded program to premium on Monday, March 15.
The release states all forms can be submitted online. Students have the option of submitting a handwritten essay or online essay for the Mayor for a Day essay contest. Those interested in participating are advised to read all eligibility requirements and instructions for each contest.
Residents can participate by visiting the city’s website and completing each contest form under the Government menu: ci.northfield.mn.us.