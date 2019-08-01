Melissa Eblen-Zayas, Carleton College professor of physics and director of the Perlman Center for Learning and Teaching, has been awarded a three-year, $290,940 grant from the National Science Foundation to develop online teaching tools for the 10 colleges of the Liberal Arts Consortium for Digital Innovation.
Building on previous NSF projects, Eblen-Zayas and others will guide an effort to develop online modules to teach key quantitative skills across the sciences and social sciences, to test and refine those modules at LACOL institutions, and to disseminate the modules widely within and possibly beyond LACOL.