Dorothy Roberts, an acclaimed scholar of race, gender and law, will present the 2019 Fran G. & Jean M. Chesley Lecture in Sociology and Anthropology Oct. 1 at Carleton College.
A press release states in a talk entitled, “Race, Science and Justice,” Roberts will explore how the historical entanglements of racism and racial science are reproduced and contested in cutting-edge scientific approaches to race and racial inequality.
The lecture begins at 5 p.m. in room 104 of Boliou Hall. A book signing will follow.
After completing her Juris Doctor degree at Harvard University, Roberts became the founding director of the Penn Program on Race, Science & Society in the Center for Africana Studies.
The release states Roberts’ pathbreaking work in law and public policy focuses on urgent contemporary issues in health, social justice and bioethics, especially as they impact the lives of women, children and African-Americans.
Roberts serves on the board of directors of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, and her work has been supported by a number of publications.
The event is sponsored by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. For more information, including disability accommodations, call (507) 222-4108.