Dave Oliver has been named as Aurora Pharmaceutical's new chief operations officer, effective Aug. 30.
As COO, Oliver will oversee the day-to-day operations for the company as it impacts future growth of the company and achieving operational goals.
“Aurora has a strong team of talented individuals who have all contributed to the creation of a formula for success,” said Oliver. “I look forward to taking on the challenges that come with this new position at Aurora to ensure quality results which will lead to future success of the business.”
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, with a degree in chemistry with an emphasis in business, Oliver is also a U.S. Army veteran, serving for nine years as a combat engineer. He has since built a career in the pharmaceutical industry that spans more than three decades.
Oliver joined Aurora in May 2012 as its quality control manager, and will be the first to step into the role of COO. He currently resides in Cannon Falls with his family.
“When it was decided to create this role at Aurora we understood the importance of selecting the right candidate for the job,” said Mike Strobel, DVM, CEO and co-founder of Aurora Pharmaceutical. “We are fortunate that we had Dave as part of the Aurora team already; someone who has an extensive track record of working for growing pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.”
As Oliver becomes COO, Aurora has named Eric Randall, another internal candidate, to Oliver’s previously held position of quality control manager.
“By adding the role of COO, Dave will serve as an integral leader at Aurora to drive continued success as we fulfill our mission and serve the veterinarian industry,” said Strobel.