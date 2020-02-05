The eighth-grade band, symphonic band and concert band present a program featuring a variety of band selections at 7 p.m. Monday at the Northfield Middle School Auditorium.
A press release states the cost is $3 for adults and $1 for students and senior citizens. Selections include classics to pop, including Encanto, Robert W. Smith, Them Basses, G. H. Huffine, First Suite in Eb, Gustav Holst, and film music from "How to Train Your Dragon and "The Music Man."
NHS Band Coupon Books will be available for perusal or purchase before and after the concert.