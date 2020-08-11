To help customers increase energy savings in their homes, Xcel Energy offers Home Energy Squad visits – a customized offering a press release states helps people start immediately saving.
In August, visits will be half price for Northfield residents. To minimize time in the home, the visit starts with a virtual consultation by phone or video chat. During the virtual portion of the visit, you will be able to discuss specific details about your home with an energy expert. Here’s how Home Energy Squad works:
• A pre-visit questionnaire
• Virtual audio/video walk-through with two energy experts
• In-home insulation inspection, blower test, combustion safety test and installation of free energy saving products. Staff will wear masks at all times, wash or sanitize hands on a regular basis, and follow social distancing protocols whenever possible.
• A customized report with recommendations and next steps.
• A post-visit consultation with an energy advisor.
Home Energy Squad is provided by CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy and delivered by the nonprofit Center for Energy and Environment. The release advises those interested to call 651-328-6220 or sign up online.