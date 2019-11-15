The city of Northfield is asking for public input on general community and neighborhood questions during its annual community survey — closing on Dec. 15 — and other wellness related questions by using Polco, a public engagement platform. Community members can review survey results on Polco.
A press release states residents can participate on Polco by downloading the Polco app for Android or iOS, or visiting the city’s web page on Polco at polco.us/northfield. QR codes on city information boards allow easy access to the Polco website. Residents’ individual information is never shared and cannot be accessed by the city.
The release states links to Polco can also be found on the city’s website, ci.northfield.mn.us/polco, and the city’s Facebook feed. English and Spanish paper surveys are available at the Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall.