Jake Thomas of Northfield was one of 11 students named ambassadors for the 2020-21 academic year at University of Wisconsin-Stout. Thomas was chosen for the second straight year.
The Stout Ambassadors program, in its fifth year, gives students opportunities to represent the student body and engage with campus leadership, alumni and corporations through a variety of special events and opportunities.
To become ambassadors, students had to fill out an application and be interviewed. Criteria for eligibility includes having a GPA of at least 3.0; taking at least six class credits; and being available to share their UW-Stout experience with alumni and prospective students. Applicants also must answer three essay questions and provide a resume.