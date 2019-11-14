Greenvale Park will hold an open house on May 9 to celebrate 49 years as an elementary school. Next year, the building will be repurposed as an early childhood center and a new Greenvale Park will be opening just to the east.
A press release states that in honor of the milestone, the celebration committee is seeking memories and stories from former students and staff as well as artifacts such as photographs, T-shirts and other GVP memorabilia. The memories and artifacts will be on display at the open house.
Items and memories can be mailed to, or dropped off at, the existing school office, 700 Lincoln Parkway.
Those interested in this event can also check the website at bit.ly/greenvaleelementary and watch for further information as the date approaches.