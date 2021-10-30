The Northfield Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 9 in an outdoor setting.
After a short meeting to elect the 2022 slate of officers, member Heidi Brosseau will lead this hands-on-event. Participants may bring containers to use as the base for the centerpieces, decorations to share and tools to cut materials. Preordered balsam wreaths and grapevine wreaths will be provided. As always, guests and observers are welcome to attend.
Visit the garden club’s website TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for more detailed location information.