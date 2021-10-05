Amid the numerous ongoing crises in the world, it may seem that the oppression of the Palestinian people has been forgotten. But both international experts and local advocacy groups remain active and are presenting an upcoming talk.
Virginia Tilley, one of the most informed and persuasive commentators on the current Palestine/Israel conflict, will present online, “Apartheid, Liberation, Self-determination – What’s next for Palestine?” at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A question-and-answer period will follow Tilley’s remarks. The approximately one-hour event is free and open to the public.
The talk is organized by Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel, a diverse group of community members who organize local events to educate and advocate for justice and peace in Palestine/Israel.
Register for this Zoom event at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdO6rrzMjGtW1jbFEIajDBL67Rn-ZTsgB.
Members of the NJP committee are available to speak in public about their experiences in Palestine/Israel. For more information about the event or NJP, visit the website at njpmn.org or by e-mail at info@njpmn.org.