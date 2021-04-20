Chess team group photo

The Northfield High School Chess Team met at the High School April 10-11 to compete virtually in the 2020 Minnesota State Scholastic Chess Championship. The NHS Team earned sixth place as a team. Reuben Menk tied for 10th place as an individual. Members pictured, Caelan Bratland (12), William Beaumaster (11), Wyatt Barber (11), Reuben Menk (9) and Nic Patterson (10). Pictured below, Linus Rachuba (9). (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Chess Team)
Linus Rachuba

Pictured is ninth grade Northfield High School chess team member Linus Rachuba. (Photo courtesy of the Northfield Chess Team)
