In anticipation of the production of "Emma" at the Guthrie Theater this spring, and the release of the movie "Emma" in theaters, the Northfield Public Library and St. Olaf College will host a community reading group on "Emma" from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays March 20, April 3 and April 24 in the library meeting room.
Copies are available through the Northfield Public Library, as well as for sale at Content bookstore at a 10% discount.
The group size will be limited to 15 participants. Please register by calling 645-1802, visiting the reference desk upstairs, or emailing Joan Ennis at joan.ennis@ci.northfield.mn.us
For more information, contact Bridget Draxler draxler@stolaf.edu