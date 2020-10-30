Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and voters are encouraged to consider dropping off your absentee ballot in person or plan to vote in person to ensure your vote is counted.
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, Oct. 29, that all Minnesota ballots received after 8 p.m. Election Day must be set aside pending potential legal challenges about whether to count them. That ruling struck down a deadline in Minnesota that allowed ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days to be counted.
You still have three ways to cast your ballot — drop it off, vote in person early or vote at the polling place on Election Day.
Absentee ballots from anywhere in the county can be cast at the three Dakota County service centers up until 3 p.m. on Election Day in person or by using the dropboxes at the following locations:
Administration Center, 1590 Hwy. 55, Hastings
Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul
Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley
Hours at all three service centers will be:
Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at mnvotes.org/track. If their ballot has not yet been received, the voter can vote in person early or at their polling place on Election Day and their absentee ballot will be canceled.
Your final way to vote is to visit your polling place on Election Day. Polling places are open 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Find your polling place at mnvotes.org.