On Monday, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced the start of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for students in Minnesota’s Second District. The annual competition, hosted each spring, is open to all high school students who live in the Second District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from Congressional District across the Nation.
“While so much has changed for our students over the past year, I am so glad that we can continue to hold the annual Congressional Art Competition to highlight the immense artistic talent of students in the Second District,” said Representative Craig. “I encourage every high school student in our community to participate by submitting your artwork to my office by the April 21st deadline and I can’t wait to see the results of your hard work.”
Students can submit their artwork by filling out a form and emailing a high quality photo of their artwork to RepCraig.ArtComp@mail.house.gov by April 21, 2021. Further details on participation and submission of artwork can be found at craig.house.gov/art.