The Northfield Middle School’s student run bookstore, The Tattered Pages is now accepting donations for the upcoming 15th Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, which will be held during school hours on Dec. 14-16.
Needed donations include:
• Gently used books for all ages (students will be selecting gifts for young and old alike)
• All types of appropriate multimedia, including DVD’s, video games, CD’s etc. (in the original packaging)
• Gently used gift items from your home such as picture frames, home decor, stuffed animals, candles, jewelry, gently used toys, puzzles, games, etc.
• Gift wrap, bows, bags, tissue paper, ribbons, etc.
All books in The Tattered Pages are “purchased” by students using coupons rather than real currency. Students can earn coupons by donating books to the bookstore, working in the bookstore, by completing a media center job, and by excelling in their classrooms. Items in the bookstore are inventoried, priced, and shelved by student workers and range in value from one coupon to 15 coupons apiece, depending on the condition and the popularity of the item. There are currently over 2,000 new and used books available in The Tattered Pages.
The 15th Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will be a wonderful opportunity for students to purchase gifts for everyone on their holiday list, without spending a dime. As in the past, the sale will include free gift-wrapping, music and festivities.
Donations can be dropped off at the Northfield Middle School, or call the Media Center at 507-663-0677 for local pick up.
Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with the gift wrapping. Contact Samantha Becker at the Middle School Media Center for more information at Sbecker@northfieldschools.org.