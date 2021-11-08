After nearly two years without a performance, Beau Chant Community Choir will once again share its music with the community. Tickets are now on sale for the “Light, Love and Joy After Darkness” concerts. Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at Divine Mercy Church in Faribault.
The evening will include a commissioned piece, “Ora Pro Nobis”, honoring Executive Director Laura Mosset, and written by Dr. Christopher Aspaas.
The choir will also pay tribute to family and friends who have died since their last concert in December 2019. The composition, “Light Everlasting” by Olaf C. Christiansen will be highlighted with candles honoring each of the deceased. Family members attending the concert may claim their candle at the end of the evening.
Dione Belling is the founder and artistic director of the ensemble. Shattuck-St. Mary’s School faculty member James Yao is the collaborative pianist and assistant conductor. Jan Strand, of Kenyon, is the assistant accompanist and Susan Oftedahl, of Northfield, serves as the instrumental coordinator.
The choir’s annual intermission bake sale has been replaced with a coffee bean sale. Each pound of Christmas Blend Mighty Fine Coffee will include an accompanying mug. Choir members are currently taking orders to be delivered on or after Monday Dec. 13.
Current Minnesota COVID protocol will be followed at the concerts. Tickets are adults $15 and seniors/students $10 and are available at beauchantinfo@gmail.com or from a choir member.