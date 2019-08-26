A Northfield High School student attended the Engineering Scholars Program from July 21 to 27 in Michigan.
Jacob Frigerio attended the program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. The event provided a weeklong look at engineering careers in areas like mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, chemical, biomedical, civil geological and materials engineering.
A press release states students participated in engineering sessions, group projects and special topic presentations with peers from across the country and around the world.
According to the release, Frigerio and the other students who attended experienced college life by staying in residence halls, eating in university cafeterias and exploring campus life. Following intensive classroom and lab experiences in the day, girls enjoyed team competitions, a variety show and other outdoor activities in the Keweenaw Peninsula.
The release states more than 140 high school students from 13 states were accepted into the highly-competitive scholarship program, part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs. The program is seen as providing students a chance to investigate careers in engineering and science.