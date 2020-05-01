Cannon Valley Place between Falk Avenue and Lincoln Parkway will be closed beginning May 5 due to maintenance work on the exiting storm sewer system near the Cannon Valley Place and Lincoln Parkway intersection.
A press release states a detour will be posted utilizing Falk Avenue, North Avenue and Cannon Valley Drive detouring traffic around the work area. In addition, a lane shift will be in place in the Cannon Valley Place and Lincoln Parkway intersection for motorists using Lincoln Parkway. Crews expect the closure to be complete by May 15.
The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us,