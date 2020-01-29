Susan Hvistendahl and Jeffrey Sauve will talk about their new book, “Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St.
A press release states they will recount many intriguing and inspiring stories about how the band grew from a small cornet band in 1891 to an esteemed ensemble that has toured abroad since 1906, most recently to New Zealand and Australia in 2018, and performed in Carnegie Hall in 2016. A book signing will follow the program. The book is available for purchase at the Northfield Historical Society, By All Means Graphics and online from the publisher,