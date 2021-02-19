...Air Quality Alert in effect from 6 pm tonight through 12 pm
Sunday...
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution for east central and south central
Minnesota.
Air quality is expected to worsen beginning Friday evening, with the
Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasted to reach Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups category. Light winds and poor atmospheric mixing
will produce an increased level of fine particles beginning Friday
evening, through the overnight, and into Saturday. Southerly winds
on Saturday will transport more fine particles into Minnesota
through Sunday morning. This is expected to produce AQI values in
the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category for the
duration of the alert period. Air quality will gradually improve
Sunday morning as a weather disturbance moves across Minnesota,
which will improve dispersion and bring in cleaner air from the west.
An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution is issued when the
AQI is expected to reach or exceed 101, a level considered unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older
adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and
to sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications
by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,
visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can
find additional information about health and air quality at
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-
health.