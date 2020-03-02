Hvistendahl publication of books

Mara Hvistendahl, daughter of local attorney David Hvistendahl and Laura Danielson, spoke with Teri Knight of KYMN at Content Bookstore about her newly published book "The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage." She has been on a cross-country book tour which brought her to her hometown of Northfield. Pictured with Mara, right, is her aunt, Susan Hvistendahl with her book, written with Jeff Sauve, "Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018" at Content Bookstore. (Photo courtesy of Susan Hvistendahl)
