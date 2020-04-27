Northfield area youth (and adults) are encouraged to apply for a grant to support projects or activities that connect youth virtually during the pandemic.
A press release states Northfield Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) has amended its Investing in Youth grant application to focus on fostering social connections among youth during the statewide stay-at-home order, when physical distancing is necessary. Grants of up to $300 are available, and the application is seen as short and easy to complete. Applicants can expect a response in one to two days.
The release states the online application can be found at northfieldhci.org/grants/investing-in-youth. For more information, contact Amy Lunderby, HCI Investing in Youth grants coordinator, at amy@northfieldhci.org.