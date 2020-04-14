The city of Northfield, with its refuse hauling partner Dick’s Sanitation (DSI), is continuing to offer yard waste curbside pickup and encourages more residents to sign up for the service.
A press release states pickup services last until November. Residents choose from two collection cart size options, 64-gallon and 96-gallon. Yard waste is collected weekly on Monday. The weekly yard waste collection service is $7.50 per month for a total of $90 per year.
“We’re excited to offer the service for a second year," said David Bennett, Northfield Public Works director and city engineer. "Last year, we had a goal of signing up 250 homes for the service. We reached that goal and now have more than 300 homes signed up. We hope more Northfield residents find the program to be an accessible and convenient way to responsibly dispose of yard waste.”
Acceptable yard waste items include grass clippings, leaves, tree branches, and plants and flowers. Garbage, rocks and dirt are not accepted.
The release states customers who are interested in adding yard waste curbside pickup to their collection services should email the City of Northfield Finance Department at utilitybilling@ci.northfield.mn.us.
Contact Bennett at 507-645-3006 or david.bennett@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.