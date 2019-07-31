Community Alert

The Northfield Garden Club will meet at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at the United Methodist Church reception room, 1401 S. Maple St., Northfield. The presentation will be "Creating No-mow or Low-mow Yards," by Steve Thomforde of Prairie Restorations, the site manager at Prairie Creek Farm near Northfield. He will explain how such lawns have year-round appeal. Planting designs and plant selections will also be discussed. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Elizabeth Olson at 507-301-3396 or elizabeth.k.olson1@gmail.com.

