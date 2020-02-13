Arcadia Charter School student Isaac Udelhofen will participate in the Poetry Out Loud state finals at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The event is free and open to the public.
A press release states Poetry Out Loud starts in the classroom with winners advancing to a school-wide competition, then to regional events and the state competition, and ultimately to the national finals in Washington, D.C. At the Minnesota finals, contestants will recite work they selected from an anthology of more than 1,100 classic and contemporary poems.
The release states the winner of the Poetry Out Loud Minnesota finals will receive $200, and the winner’s school will receive a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. The first runner-up will receive $100, with $200 for his or her school library. Additional awards for state contenders include prizes from the Guthrie Theater and Hy-Vee in Mankato.
The state champion of the Poetry Out Loud Minnesota final will receive an all-expenses-paid trip (with an adult chaperone) to compete in the national finals in Washington, D.C. April 28–29. The Poetry Out Loud national finals will present $50,000 in awards and school stipends, including a $20,000 award for the Poetry Out Loud national champion.