The city of Northfield is accepting tree orders for the annual shade tree sale until April 30. A press release states the city has 103 trees available in 13 species. Most trees will be between 3 to 10 feet tall and one-half to 1 inch in trunk diameter. Prices range from $79 to $109 per tree. Orders will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis.
Planting is scheduled for May 22. Buyers will pick up a stake to indicate where the tree is to be planted in their yard. A volunteer group will organize and coordinate volunteers to help plant the trees. Tree care instructions will be given to buyers to help the trees thrive.
Residents without room on their property or residents interested in donating a tree may donate a tree to a city park.
If you are interested in ordering, donating or volunteering, visit ci.northfield.mn.us/treesale.