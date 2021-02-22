St. Olaf Avenue will be closed at the east entrance of the St. Olaf Campus through Friday, March 5 due to work related to the St. Olaf student housing project.
A press release states that a detour will be posted using Lincoln Street, Armstrong Road and Hwy. 19, directing traffic around the closure area.
The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 and sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us.