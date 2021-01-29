Northfield Hospital Auxiliary will award up to five $1,000 scholarships to applicants who are pursuing training in a health-related field from a technical school, college or university.
A press release states applications for 2021-22 academic year will be available starting Feb. 1 online at bit.ly/nhc-auxiliary-scholarship and at the Northfield High School guidance office, Arcadia Charter School and Northfield Community College Collaborative.
To be eligible for this scholarship, the applicant must be a student or graduate of Northfield High School or Arcadia Charter School or a current employee of Northfield Hospital + Clinics or another Northfield health care facility.
In order to be eligible, the applicant must have been accepted into a technical college program, college, or university for study in a health-related field, such as nursing, physical therapy, pharmacy, radiology.
Deadline for applications is March 30. Applications must be submitted by mail, postmarked by March 30 to:
Auxiliary Scholarship Committee
Northfield Hospital + Clinics
2000 North Avenue
Northfield, MN 55057-1697