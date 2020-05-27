Warranty work on the Division Street and Seventh Street Reconstruction Project is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 28. This work will require a closure of the parking lane on the north side of Seventh Street from Division Street to Washington Street in order to safely complete the repairs.
The parking lane closure is expected to be in place until June 5, 2020.
Swenke Ims Contracting LLC., of Kasson, Minnesota is the prime contractor for the $3.72 million project.
The City of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.