Northfield Public Library will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of a severe winter storm set to blanket the area with 5 to 9 inches of snow and winds of up to 55 mph.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday in Rice County.

"Temperatures will start in the 30s but will plummet during the day following a cold front, falling below zero overnight," according to the National Weather Service. "This will turn the rain to heavy snow very quickly this afternoon across eastern Minnesota."

"Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are expected. Travel will become very dangerous today and tonight. Wind chills dropping to 20 below to 35 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded."

