Long-time Northfield resident and experienced community banker, Kirk Muhlenbruck, has been named the new market president for Merchants Bank in Northfield, according to Dan Massett, Central Region president.
Muhlenbruck has more than 30 years of banking experience, serving mainly in senior commercial and retail leadership roles. Since 2005, he had been with Think Mutual Bank in their Rochester and Eagan locations. He was also previously with Wells Fargo in Rochester as well as Community Bank President for Wells in Northfield.
“Kirk brings a broad background related to strategic leadership, commercial banking and community involvement to Merchants, which will be extremely beneficial to his role in Northfield. Moreover, he embraces the community service culture that Merchants Bank embodies,” said Massett.
“I’ve lived in Northfield for 19 years with my wife, Lori and our three children. We love this community,” said Muhlenbruck. “I’m very much looking forward to ‘coming home’ to Merchants and being a resource for our customers, employee team and our Northfield community. I’ve always been an active community volunteer and have served for nonprofits such as Laura Baker, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the United Way.”
Muhlenbruck attended Simpson College, earning a bachelor's in management and marketing. His hobbies include spending time outdoors hiking, fishing, camping, golfing and traveling with his family.
Merchants Bank has been a community partner in Northfield since 2019, when it acquired First National Bank of Northfield.