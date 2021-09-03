The city of Northfield is holding an informational meeting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at City Hall, Council Chambers, 801 Washington St. to share and receive input from property owners and anyone impacted by the Cannon River flooding in 2010 and 2016.
The city of Northfield received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to conduct a flood study to explore options for the city to be more flood resilient for future flooding events.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, the presentation will be posted on the city website project page: ci.northfield.mn.us/FloodStudy.