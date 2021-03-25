Northfield Public Schools' eighth grader Caroline Brice competed in the Final Spelling Bee March 23 at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester.
Twelve spellers — six from each Regional Spelling Bee — were narrowed down from 36 students from 20 districts in Southeast Minnesota who participated in the two Regional Spelling Bees on March 9, 2021 coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.
Isaac Ahn, eighth grade student from Schaeffer Academy in Rochester was declared the champion after correctly spelling the word environs. He will advance to the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee virtually this summer.