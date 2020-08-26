Discover how area farmers are improving soil health, farm profitability and water quality by using strip-till, no-till and cover crops from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Dave and Mark Legvold Farm, 5103 315th St. W, Northfield.
A press release states those in attendance will view reduced tillage and interseeding equipment and talk to farmers and company representatives.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit crwp.net and click the “Register Now Here” tab. The registration deadline is Thursday.
Attendees will be in their vehicles to hear presenters with slides projected on Dave’s shed wall. Space allows for about 25 vehicles, and those in attendance are asked to register early. People only need to register once for everyone in a car.
The release states Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including the wearing of cloth masks and maintaining a 6-foot distance from non-family members. Sponsors will provide reusable cloth masks, bottled water and popcorn, and the first 25 attendees will receive a water nitrate test kit free.