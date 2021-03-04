The city of Northfield has been recognized with a 2019 Water Fluoridation Quality Award for excellence in community water fluoridation. These awards are given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every year to communities maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout the year.
A press release states fluoride is natural to the environment and is found in soils and water. Community water fluoridation adjusts the natural levels of fluoride to help prevent tooth decay. Fluoride helps strengthen teeth and has been shown to help prevent cavities.
According to the release, studies show that community water fluoridation prevents at least 25% of tooth decay in children and adults, even in a time when fluoride is widely available from other sources, like fluoride toothpaste.
"Providing fluoridated water through community water systems is an evidence-based, cost-effective and equitable way to prevent cavities and promote good health," says Prasida Khanal, state oral health director at the Minnesota Department of Health. "Communities like the city of Northfield play a key role in ensuring all Minnesotans can thrive."
For questions about the award or community water fluoridation, contact health.oral@state.mn.us or health.drinkingwater@state.mn.us.