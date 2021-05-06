Jake Thomas, of Northfield, received the Wood Medallion, given annually to seniors who have been active in student activities and exhibited an outstanding degree of leadership while at University of Wisconsin-Stout, during an annual Leadership Awards program released virtually April 28.
Winners are chosen by a committee representing students, faculty and staff. The medallion is the highest non-academic award for students.
Samuel E. Wood was a longtime assistant chancellor for Student Services/Dean of Students. He retired in 1991 and died in February 2013.