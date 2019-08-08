Case Andrew Tussing was born July 8, 2019 in Northfield to Abbey Ann Tussing and Andrew Francis Tussing. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces.
Case Andrew Tussing
Most Popular
Articles
- Two rescued from swift moving Cannon River
- Michael Allan Gerlach
- Northfield man taken to hospital after rollover crash
- Robert Gangloff
- Antoine penciled in as St. Cloud State's starting center
- Vintage Band Festival is a large draw for Northfield
- Sawyer to play with USPHL's Rochester Vipers
- Nfld. council again signals desire for Bridgewater Twp. to not incorporate
- Bob Baker retires after 33-year career at McDonald's
- James Ray Vaughan
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.