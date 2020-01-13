The Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved $20,000 per year for the next three years to pilot a façade improvement program.
A press release states the program is designed to encourage downtown building owners to reinvest in the exterior of their buildings to extend the life of the structures.
The Economic Development Authority will match private investment one-to-one up to $10,000. The EDA will accept applications between Feb. 1 and March 15.
This program is part of the Economic Development Authority’s strategic plan to revitalize downtown Northfield.
See ci.northfeild.mn.us/edagrant for more information.