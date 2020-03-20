City officials have approved limited use of City Hall by staff and community members after the City Council declared a local emergency Tuesday to combat the coronavirus crisis.
A press release states as of Friday, City Hall and Northfield Public Library are closed to the public and alternative work schedules are encouraged.
The public is advised to contact city staff, the City Council or board and commission members using the city website, www.ci.northfield.mn.us. The main phone number is (507) 645-8833.
"City administration, communications and human resources, community development, Department of Motor Vehicles, engineering, finance, library and IT staff continue to work and are available by telephone, email and online meetings," the release states.
There are 89 confirmed cases in Minnesota. Coronavirus is a respiratory disease that in some cases results in serious injury or death, is spreading across the globe and has been identified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The city notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health have advised aggressive community mitigation strategies to slow the transmission of COVID-19, reduce illness and deaths, and limit the economic impacts of the outbreak. Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.