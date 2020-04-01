The Rotary Club of Northfield is donating $500 a week to the Community Action Center’s Food Shelf while the club is on hiatus observing the recommended pandemic protocols.
Barry Carlson, Rotary club president, said in a press release the money is part of what is allocated each week for noon meeting meals. The donation reflects Rotary’s commitment to service above self, Carlson said.
“These are tough times, especially for families with limited resources,” Carlson said. “Rotary wants to step up and help those at the margins. We hope others will follow suit.”
CAC's Food Shelf regularly serves about 425 Northfield households per month, but with more people facing unemployment, the local need is escalating dramatically.
“We know that our community members with the lowest incomes will be disproportionately affected by the ripple effects of COVID-19,” said Anika Rychner, program director at CAC in the release.
In the face of the pandemic, Rychner said the food shelf has been transformed into a full service, drive-thru model. Only CAC staff and scheduled volunteers enter the building. Clients pull up to an outdoor tent where social workers and client services staff can safely speak with people through car windows, bring food to their cars, offer information about unemployment resources, connect with emergency financial assistance, and more.
CAC is also partnering with HCI, Growing Up Healthy, and TORCH staff as well as other community volunteers to call more than 1,500 CAC clients to pro-actively offer support, information and services, Rychner said.
The release states a few members of CAC, Growing Up Healthy and TORCH will pack a school bus with 250 snack bags and deliver the goods to five locations around Northfield to reach out to families who may not be able to access the school meals or need additional food resources. Flyers will be distributed with the snacks, inviting people to access the food shelf and other CAC services, as well as the school meals provided.
For more information on donating to or volunteering at the food shelf, go to communityactioncenter.org/community-response-to-covid-19/