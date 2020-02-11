Northfield High School Bands host the annual Dad's All You Care to Eat Belgian Waffle Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the school cafeteria. A press release states fresh Belgian waffles will be served with toppings, sausages and beverages, accompanied by music provided by small ensembles from the bands.
The plate costs $10, but the waffles are unlimited. Children five years and under eat free. Take out is available.
A waffle eating contest is planned, where the grand prize is a giant snowman and three tickets to Cannon Valley Cinema 10 movie theater in Dundas. Proceeds benefit the NHS Band Program.