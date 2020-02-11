Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around this afternoon. High 33F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.