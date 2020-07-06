The city of Northfield received an award for advancing to become a Step 4 city in the Minnesota GreenStep program. Northfield is one of 140 participating cities and tribal nations in the 10-year-old challenge, assistance, and recognition program.
“This award shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that the city of Northfield is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation and innovation,” said Beth Kallestad, city of Northfield program coordinator for the Climate Action Plan and GreenStep program lead, in a press release.
The city of Northfield has reportedly worked hard to implement best practices in order to meet their sustainability goals with support from the GreenStep program and their peers. Actions taken within the program focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation, climate change and the encouragement of civic innovation. See greenstep.pca.state.mn.us/city-detail/12323 to learn more about Northfield’s efforts.
“This award is a great achievement for Northfield,” Kallestad said in the release. “And by being part of the program, Northfield and our peers are helping to make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive economically.”